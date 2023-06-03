Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 19,872 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

