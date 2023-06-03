Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

