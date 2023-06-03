Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,589 shares during the quarter. Churchill Capital Corp VI accounts for about 1.6% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.95% of Churchill Capital Corp VI worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCVI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 1,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,574. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

