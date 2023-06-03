Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.01

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and traded as low as $24.30. Chorus shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 354 shares trading hands.

Chorus Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.

Chorus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.4327 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

About Chorus

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

