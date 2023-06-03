Chellitcoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Chellitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $1.03 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

