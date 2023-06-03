Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $54.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

CKPT opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 32,142.86% and a negative return on equity of 3,651.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

