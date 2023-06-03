Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) rose 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 95,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 190,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as oil, gummies, capsules, pain relief, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional, and over-the-counter wellness.

