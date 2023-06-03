Chainbing (CBG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $664.90 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00004846 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $664.90 million and $7,239.26 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

