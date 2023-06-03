Chain Achieves Market Cap of $42.12 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a total market cap of $42.12 million and $1.76 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,072,038,262 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

