CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Trading Down 3.9%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.71. 3,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir(GGR); Equipment; and Non-Operated Resources.

