Century Financial Co. (CYFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.
Century Financial Stock Up 2.7 %
CYFL stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. Century Financial has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $32.00.
Century Financial Company Profile
