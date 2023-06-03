Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Antoine Yver Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

