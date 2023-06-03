Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAUGet Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGAU. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -19.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

