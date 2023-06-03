Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGAU. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -19.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

