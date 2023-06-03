Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.31

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $5.56. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 2,538 shares.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $465.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.