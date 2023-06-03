CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.53.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,614.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,703 shares of company stock valued at $76,582 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

