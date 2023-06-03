Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Carrefour Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Europe, Latin America. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

