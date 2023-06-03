Carol W. Carpenter Sells 2,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $58,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 389,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Unity Software Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

