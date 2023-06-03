Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion. Capri also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.70 EPS.

Capri Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Capri

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.