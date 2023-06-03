Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 179.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $110.49 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

