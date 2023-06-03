Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 766,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 247,188 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $22.41.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

