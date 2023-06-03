Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) COO Steven M. Poynot Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) COO Steven M. Poynot acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $42,676.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

CBNK stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $243.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBNK. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 296.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 317.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

