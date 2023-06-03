Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CSFB cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Cormark cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.00.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 2.8 %

TSE CWB opened at C$25.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$30.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

