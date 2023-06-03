Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.42

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.42 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 4.18 ($0.05). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 4.38 ($0.05), with a volume of 7,478,280 shares changing hands.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.99.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

