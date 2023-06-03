Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.74

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.74 and traded as high as C$49.15. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$49.05, with a volume of 1,022,988 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CAR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.69.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.76. The firm has a market cap of C$8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.07.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.