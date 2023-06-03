Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading Down 3.1%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.25. 261,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 289,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$181.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canada Nickel Company Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Canada Nickel news, Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,400.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

