Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $21.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,552.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,257.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 146,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.03. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

