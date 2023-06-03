Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres updated its Q2 guidance to $0.87-0.92 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $19.22 on Friday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.