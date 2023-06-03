Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Caleres updated its Q2 guidance to $0.87-0.92 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $697.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Caleres by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

