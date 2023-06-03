Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO opened at $9.27 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.