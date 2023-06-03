Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CCD stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $25.20.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
