Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CCD stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.