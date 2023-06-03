Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 15 Per Share

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Caffyns’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Caffyns Price Performance

CFYN stock opened at GBX 475 ($5.87) on Friday. Caffyns has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 602.50 ($7.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.83 million, a PE ratio of 545.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 544.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 536.66.

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

