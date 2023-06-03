Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 15 Per Share

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Caffyns’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Caffyns Price Performance
CFYN stock opened at GBX 475 ($5.87) on Friday. Caffyns has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 602.50 ($7.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.83 million, a PE ratio of 545.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 544.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 536.66.
About Caffyns
