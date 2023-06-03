CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.
CAE Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 839,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,074. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE
CAE Company Profile
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.