CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.21 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

CAE Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 839,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,074. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

CAE Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 141.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth $169,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

