C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Lowered to $10.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCCC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.86.
C4 Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $13.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.