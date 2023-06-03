C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Lowered to $10.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCCC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.