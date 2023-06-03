BTIG Research Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $188.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.44.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.0 %
CRWD opened at $151.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.54 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $283,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.