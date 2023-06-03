Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) PT at GBX 4,147.27

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,147.27 ($51.25).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ULVR shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.69) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.25) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.32) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($57.46) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.20) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,056.50 ($50.13) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.19, a PEG ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.14. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,531.50 ($43.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.40). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,288.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,197.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 37.83 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,769.23%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

