Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Price Target at $14.15

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Up 4.8 %

SITE Centers stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 365.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.