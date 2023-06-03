Brokerages Set Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Target Price at $181.00

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.00.
EPOKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Up 4.0 %
OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.68.
Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile
Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.
