Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $812.00 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $656.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.93.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.68.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.