Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $812.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $656.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.93. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.68.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.