Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.1% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $22.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $812.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $656.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $338.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

