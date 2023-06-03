BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
BSIG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 191,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,104,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 448,981 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 396,933 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth $9,312,000. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,453,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after buying an additional 359,468 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,165,000.
BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile
BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.
