Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,900 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.15. 430,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,200. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.00. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $154.45 and a one year high of $320.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total transaction of $220,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.74, for a total value of $220,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $7,119,109. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

