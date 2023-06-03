Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Vistra makes up approximately 1.0% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vistra by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,128,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after buying an additional 81,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 55,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistra Stock Performance

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of VST traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. 3,299,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.28%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

