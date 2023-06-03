Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $496,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. 4,538,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,901. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.