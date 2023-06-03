Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $578,000 in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 469.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. 1,176,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

