Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $432,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 10,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.77. 931,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.03. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.68 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

