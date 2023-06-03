Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $1.33 Million in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 1.1% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,971 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 208,330 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135,324 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 7,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,192,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,595,257.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 7,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,192,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,595,257.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 301,854 shares of company stock valued at $22,477,449. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Howard Hughes stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 143,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,191. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.47. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

