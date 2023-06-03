Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $1.10 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lantheus by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 5,250 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $380,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $10,024,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,848 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,800. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 797,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,140. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -286.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

