Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Has $1.40 Million Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,900 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Transocean makes up about 1.2% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,452,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,758,748. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RIG. Compass Point raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

