Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,500 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,346,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.92. 2,902,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average of $122.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

